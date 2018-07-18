Big Joe’s Grilled Asian Chicken Wings

As David Letterman said to me on my show, “Why did the chicken cross the road? Because on the other side of the road they weren’t listening to your show!”

I make these wings the long way, which is to marinate the chicken for 3-4 hours, I then pre-cook the chicken for 2 hours in a 225 degree oven. After cooking in the oven I finish them off on the grill. If you have time to do it the long way, it’s worth it, but I added a quicker method for those of you with time restraints. Regardless, the chicken should marinate for 3-4 hours. I like this appetizer and think you will too!

You'll need:

24 chicken wings

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon orange zest

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

How to put it together:

In a mixing bowl (non-metal) add all the above ingredients except the chicken. Blend all the spices and ingredients. Transfer the chicken with the marinade into zip lock storage bags and marinate for 3 – 4 hours. Once chicken is marinated you can take the long way to cook the chicken or the short cut.

First the long way: Pre-heat oven to 225 degrees. On an aluminum foiled baking sheet with rack (add Pam or other non-stick spray to rack) place chicken on rack and cook in oven for 2 hours. Pre-heat grill to high. Once chicken has cooked place on grill for 4 minutes per side until skin is crisp. Be careful not to burn. Serve immediately.

Short way: On an aluminum foiled baking sheet with rack (add Pam or other non-stick spray to rack) place chicken on rack and cook in oven at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Once chicken has cooked place on grill for 4 minutes per side until skin is crisp. Be careful not to burn. Serve immediately.