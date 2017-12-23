Big Joe’s favorite Jersey Christmas songs

As I say every week there’s no better place for music than right here in the Garden State, and at Christmas time it’s a great reminder of just how true that is. So here’s my list of my favorite Jersey Christmas Songs.

10 – Merry Christmas Baby – Bruce Springsteen

Bruce brings to life a hip holiday song with the powerful backing of NJ’s finest – The E Street Band.

9 – Blue Christmas – Jon Bon Jovi

Jon channels Elvis for his bluesy, smooth rendition of an Elvis Christmas Classic.

8 – I Got Nothing – Pat Guadagno

New Jersey’s favorite troubadour has listeners laughing and enjoying this fun holiday song.

7 – White Christmas – Bobby Bandiera + Holiday Express

Bobby’s dulcet tones and guitar make this one of my favorites.

6 – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Jose Loo + Holiday Express

You have to hear this Christmas classic preformed by Jose. It’s Epic. Great job by holiday express too!

5 – Do You Hear What I Hear – Whitney Houston

East Orange’s famed singer gives you goosebumps with her powerful rendition of this Christmas Classic.

4 – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town – Frank Sinatra + Cyndi Lauper

Hoboken’s Chairman sounds great paired up with Cyndi in this Christmas classic.

3 – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Jon Bon Jovi

When you hear this song you know Jon wants you back home in New Jersey.

2 – All Alone On Christmas – Holiday Express

Song written by New Jersey’s Steve Van Zandt and performed by New Jersey’s premier holiday band 501C3 charity Holiday Express.

1 – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town – Bruce Springsteen

Winds whipping down the boardwalk, you can feel it and hear it. It’s all Jersey!

