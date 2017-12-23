Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Big Joe’s favorite Jersey Christmas songs

By Big Joe Henry December 23, 2017 10:00 AM

As I say every week there’s no better place for music than right here in the Garden State, and at Christmas time it’s a great reminder of just how true that is. So here’s my list of my favorite Jersey Christmas Songs.

10 – Merry Christmas Baby – Bruce Springsteen

Bruce brings to life a hip holiday song with the powerful backing of NJ’s finest – The E Street Band.

9 – Blue Christmas – Jon Bon Jovi

Jon channels Elvis for his bluesy, smooth rendition of an Elvis Christmas Classic.

8 – I Got Nothing – Pat Guadagno

New Jersey’s favorite troubadour has listeners laughing and enjoying this fun holiday song.

7 – White Christmas – Bobby Bandiera + Holiday Express

Bobby’s dulcet tones and guitar make this one of my favorites.

6 – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Jose Loo + Holiday Express

You have to hear this Christmas classic preformed by Jose. It’s Epic. Great job by holiday express too!

5 – Do You Hear What I Hear – Whitney Houston

East Orange’s famed singer gives you goosebumps with her powerful rendition of this Christmas Classic.

4 – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town – Frank Sinatra + Cyndi Lauper

Hoboken’s Chairman sounds great paired up with Cyndi in this Christmas classic.

3 – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Jon Bon Jovi

When you hear this song you know Jon wants you back home in New Jersey.

2 – All Alone On Christmas – Holiday Express

Song written by New Jersey’s Steve Van Zandt and performed by New Jersey’s premier holiday band 501C3 charity Holiday Express.

1 – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town – Bruce Springsteen

Winds whipping down the boardwalk, you can feel it and hear it. It’s all Jersey!

This post is brought to you in partnership with Rose’s Razor’s, the premier razor plan for the Modern Woman. Enter promo code NJ1015 for 15 percent off your first online purchase.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | Category: Big Joe Henry Show | Talking About ... | Weekends

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM