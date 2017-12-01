Big Joe’s Extra Tender Pot Roast

As with most of our favorite recipes, each one comes with its own history and of course, a story. It’s that story or experience which makes it become your own behind the scenes “secret” ingredient to your favorite dish. Often, I find that it’s our childhood memories dictating what we love to cook in hopes of being transported back to what made that recipe so special. My first memory of pot roast was my last attempt at stand up comedy, at the age of 4. The story itself may not be all that hysterical although it did begin my full time career of being a wise-ass. That being said, my mother puts this wonderful platter on the table and says she used a “chuck” roast this time and was unsure of its texture compared to the sirloin tip she normally used. I quickly responded and said “That’s ok Mom, if we don’t like it we can just “chuck” it out…The thought of making pot roast with a sirloin tip roast would make any butcher think you’re crazy which is why my Mom would send me to our local butcher with very strict orders to never, ever utter the words pot roast. To them I suppose it would almost be like telling your Ferrari salesman you want to buy one for off roading. Anyway, my mother suggests that’s why her pot roast is so wonderfully tender. So for the few extra dollars, it may be worth it to lie to your butcher.