Big Joe’s Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

I love Chicken Cordon Bleu! Diane from East Brunswick gave this recipe to me for my first cookbook and it's a nice spin on this casserole dish that looks and tastes terrific. I like to make this in the dead of winter. The gooey cheese will warm you to the bone as you enjoy this comforting, tasty dish! Thanks, Diane, for sharing it with us.

Ingredients:

1 lbs. chicken tenderloins

1 egg beaten

1 cup cracker crumbs

Seasoned salt

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 lb. Virginia style ham cut into small pieces

1 lb. Swiss cheese cut into small pieces

1 package corn bread stuffing mix

1 can cream of celery soup (then can of water or milk)

Buttered bread crumbs (optional)

How to put it together:

Pre-Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter or spray a 9 ½ x 13 inch baking pan. Cut chicken into chunks. Put cracker crumbs into shallow dish and season with seasoned salt. Dip chicken into beaten egg then roll in seasoned crumbs.

Heat oil in medium to large fry pan. Add chicken pieces and brown (not necessary to cook all the way through.)

Prepare stuffing mix according to directions. Spread stuffing on bottom of pan and arrange chicken pieces on top. Spread ham and cheese pieces in pan with chicken. Mix soup and water or milk. Pour over top of casserole. Top with buttered bread crumbs and bake for 40 min or until bubbly.