Big Joe’s Blueberry Sour Cream Cake

It's blueberry season in New Jersey which means it's the perfect time to make this Blueberry Sour Cream Cake. Preferably with local blueberries, or even better with a batch you picked yourself from one of New Jersey's many "pick your own" farms.

Gellman Images

Blueberries are so refreshing and Susan of Manalapan came up with a great way to enjoy the freshness of blueberries in a satisfying dessert. When I tasted this very tasty dish it had a great balance of flavors and the dish was surprisingly lighter than I expected.

You'll definitely want to give this one a try. When you take a bite you'll be reminded of how lucky we are to live in the great Garden State. Nice job Susan and thanks for the recipe!

Combine in a large bowl:

1 ½ cup flour

½ cup sugar

1 stick softened margarine

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

Mix above ingredients and put in a greased 10" spring form pan. Cover with 2 cups of blueberries (rinsed and drained).

Now combine:

2 cups sour cream

2 egg yolks

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Combine and pour over the blueberries making sure to distribute evenly. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 1 hour or until edges are lightly brown. Serve with extra fresh blueberries on top.