Big Joe’s Big Game Appetizers

While Super Sunday may be the biggest day for football, it’s also the second biggest day for eating! (Thanksgiving of course ranks number one!) With that said I’ve picked some of my favorite appetizers to help make your Super Sunday menu that much better. Enjoy the football and enjoy the great food!

Thinkstock

Big Joe's Spicy Deviled Eggs

I don’t know what it is about deviled eggs but I love them. I eat them like Skittles! I like my deviled eggs a little spicy so I add the optional jalapenos to the recipe. These are easy to make and provide a great start to the festivities. Some people say that deviled eggs are really only a summer starter. I say “horse hockey, deviled eggs are great year round!”.

Ingredients:

12 eggs, hard-boiled cooled in refrigerator

5 tablespoons Hellman’s mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons white vinegar

2 teaspoons sweet relish

2 finely chopped jalapeno peppers (optional)

salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

paprika to top

How to put it together:

Once cooled, slice eggs in half removing yolks from each half and placing yolks in a bowl. Set aside halved whites. In the bowl with the yolks add mayonnaise, mustard, white vinegar, relish, jalapenos (or adjust according to your taste) and salt and ground pepper. Mix well with a fork to form a paste.

Add mixture to a pastry bag with large opening (I prefer star attachment). If you don’t have a pastry bag, fill a corner of a zip-lock bag and snip the corner with scissors. Fill egg white halves with mixture making a small mound. Sprinkle filled eggs with paprika and serve. Serves 12 – 15.

Mama Connie's Bourbon Hot Dogs

Many years ago when I was working for another radio station here in New Jersey, this local musician shows up in my studio. He just wanted to stop by to say hello and plug a few of his area gigs as well as tell me how much he liked the show. He was a pleasant guy. I had never heard of him so I checked him out at one of his gigs. I was hooked and have been stalking him ever since!

His name is Pat Guadagno. He has one of the best singing voices and man, can he play the guitar! Pat really is a savant when it comes to his knowledge of music. It’s truly a tremendous gift. He’s a human juke box! More importantly, he is a great friend.

Gellman Images

A group of us vacation every once in a while and one of my favorite times was sitting on the porch with Pat, listening to music, having a couple of cold ones, smoking cigars and solving the world’s problems. Pat Guadagno can do it all.

This recipe is from Pat’s mom, Connie and it’s a great appetizer. She was a good woman who raised a terrific family. Pat made these dogs and brought them over to a party at my house and boy are they great! I love them, you will too! Thanks, Pat, for all the phenomenal music and for your friendship.

Ingredients:

1 cup bourbon

12-ounce bottle Heinz Chili Sauce

1 cup brown sugar

3 packs of Best Hot Dogs, cut into 1/3 bite-size pieces

How to put it together:

Warm first 3 ingredients in a sauce pan over medium heat. Add hot dogs. Mix together so they are evenly coated in sauce. Put in preheated oven at 325 degrees uncovered for 2 1/2 hours. Stir occasionally. Serve with toothpicks.

Thinkstock

Donna's Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

Donna Kennelly from Lincroft sent me this great version of a buffalo wing dip. I enjoy Buffalo wings, nice and spicy, so to put all that in a dip is great. Donna says that you can also turn this into an entrée.

The first time that Donna tried this was at a friend’s Halloween party. She asked her friend for the recipe and soon Donna was off and running. She’s changed things up a few times since getting the original recipe. One of the unique aspects I love about cooking is that making any dish better often happens by trial and error.

I can’t tell you how many times I said, “Hey that’s missing something” or “I should have left something out.” Make the recipe your own. Donna did and we’re thrilled that she sent it in. Thanks, Donna.

Ingredients:

2 pounds of chicken tenders or thin chicken cutlets

1⁄2 cup of Frank’s hot sauce (I use enough for a spicy taste but just add more or less depending on your heat factor)

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1⁄2 small bottle Ranch dressing

1⁄2 small bottle blue cheese

1 cup extra sharp shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

How to put it together:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large sauté pan brown chicken tenders until cooked. Then shred cooked tenders. (Can be put in the blender a couple of pieces at a time to shred.)

Mix together all the other ingredients except shredded cheese. Add mixture to shredded chicken and mix together. Put in an oven-safe baking dish and sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese and blue cheese crumbles on top. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until bubbly hot.

Enjoy with tortilla chips or crackers.