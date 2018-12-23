Big Joe reads ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

It's Christmas weekend in New Jersey and Big Joe's in the merriest of moods. Big Joe loves Christmas and one of his yearly traditions is to read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas live on-air every Christmas Eve as part of The Big Joe Christmas Eve Spectacular . Here's a little video to help everyone get in the mood a few days early.

Remember to call in your Christmas requests and dedications to 800-283-1015 on Monday evening Dec. 24 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. As part of the big show we will also go live to Bob Williams in the Santa Tracking station to follow Santa's progress to NJ and more merry fun too.

The world gets a visit from Santa one day a year but here at New Jersey 101.5, we're lucky to have our own big jolly man year-round. Have a merry Christmas and we'll see you Christmas Eve on-air, online, or on our app which if you don't have you can download below.