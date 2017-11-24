Big Joe Henry and Holiday Express at Red Bank’s Town Lighting

Join me Friday Nov. 24 on Broad St. in Red Bank for the 25th Annual Town Lighting with my good friends from Holiday Express. The festivities begin at 7:00 p.m. as Tim McLoone and Holiday Express kick off the season with everyone's favorite holiday songs.

Around 8:00 p.m. they will light the town of Red Bank for the first time this holiday season. Plus, the Red Bank Fire Department will be on hand with free hot chocolate to warm you up.

Enjoy the town of Red Bank all month long with holiday music, free classic horse and wagon rides every Saturday, and pictures with Santa every Saturday and Sunday.

Start your holiday shopping Nov. 25 on 'Small Business Saturday.' Come out to Red Bank and receive a free shopping tote, enjoy holiday carolers around town, and shop the town's great retailers. Plus, Barbizon models will grace the windows of businesses as live holiday mannequins Sunday, Nov. 26. There's something for the whole family in Red Bank this holiday so come on out and kick off the season with us!