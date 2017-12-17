Big Joe is getting ready for the 20th Annual Christmas Eve Spectacular . To celebrate let's take a trip down memory lane with this video of a surprise visit by Bruce Springsteen at the 2008 Hope Concert in Red Bank. Big Joe dressed as Santa on stage with Southside Johnny and of course the incredible Holiday Express making it all come together.

If you don't know about Holiday Express, they are a 501C3 charity with more than 70 of the best musicians of the Jersey Shore. They play more than 50 shows between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and with several dozen support staff in tow, deliver not only music, but toys, clothing, food and fun to children with cancer, people living with AIDS, the mentally ill, disadvantaged families, the isolated elderly, and homeless.

If you want to help support this great charity join Big Joe, Dec. 18 & 19 at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank for this years Holiday Express Concert. If you can't make it but would like to help Holiday Express continue to do their great work, you can click here to find out more about their organization or to donate.

This post is brought to you in partnership with Rose’s Razor’s , the premier razor plan for the Modern Woman. Enter promo code NJ1015 for 15 percent off your first online purchase.