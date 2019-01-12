Bicentennial era hit record’s story ends in New Jersey

The next time you are on the New Jersey Turnpike or Garden State Parkway, I'm going to bet that this novelty song pops into your head.

"Convoy," sung C.W. McCall, a character voiced by Bill Fries (above)...

My Joel Whitburn/Billboard book confirms #1. (Craig Allen photo).

...went to #1 on the Billboard pop chart on January 10, 1976.

At the time, the CB (citizen's band) radio was all the rage.

"Convoy" tells the story of a fictional trucker rebellion that starts on the west coast, and heads east without stopping.

Convoy participants are fed up with the national 55 mile per hour speed limit, mandated working hour log sheets, weigh stations, and... tolls .

Told through supposed CB conversation (using CB lingo), story narration, and the song's chorus...the convoy starts just outside Los Angeles (" Shakeytown "), and picks up participants, and a police presence (" bears / smokeys ") as it heads east.

" We're gonna roll this truckin' convoy 'cross the U.S.A! "

"Rubber Duck's" story comes to a head, as the convoy of " a thousand screamin' trucks " crashes a police roadblock.

Where?

A toll bridge in New Jersey.

'Cuz " We just ain't a-gonna pay no toll. "

10-4, good Jersey buddy!