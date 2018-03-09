Beware of Route 37 delays, DWI stops for St. Pat’s Parade

TOMS RIVER — Crowds heading to the Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday could face summer-like crowds because of winter roadwork.

The Matthis Bridge, which brings traffic on Route 37 eastbound into Seaside Heights, is down to just one lane until the end of May. Thousands headed to the parade, which steps off at noon, could create slow traffic.

Two lanes on the Tunney Bridge will be open.

Meanwhile, cops will be enforcing the Ocean County Prosector's Office Roving Driving Under The Influence Detail all weekend starting Friday.

The patrols will be on Route 37 between Seaside Heights and Manchester, and on Route 35 from Point Pleasant Beach to Seaside Park.

Prosecutor Joseph Coronato said patrols in the participating communities will be "strictly and aggressively" enforcing DUI law and watching for behavior that indicates potential driving under the influence, including speeding, ignoring traffic signals and following too close.

Officers will also be using automated license plate readers.

This winter work on the 65-year-old Mathis Bridge is the final round in the $74 million project.

The DOT suggests using Route 35 from Brick to enter Seaside Heights from the north.

From the Garden State Parkway

From the North

Take the Garden State Parkway south to exit 98 for Route 34 South.

Follow Route 34 South, which will become Route 35 South.

Continue on Route 35 South over the Manasquan River Bridge and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

From the South

Take the Garden State Parkway north to exit 90 (Brick Township).

Turn right onto Chambersbridge Road.

Continue through seventraffic lights to the intersection of Mantoloking Road/CR 528.

Turn left and follow Mantoloking Road to end.

Turn right onto Route 35 South and proceed for several miles.

Turn right onto Route 35 South and proceed for several miles. Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

From the West via Interstate 195

Head east on I-195 to Exit 35A for Route 34 South (Brielle).

Follow Route 34 South, which will become Route 35 South.

Continue on Route 35 South over the Manasquan River Bridge and proceed for several miles.

Route 35 South will become a two-lane roadway. Follow signs toward Seaside Heights.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .