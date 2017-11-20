NEW YORK — Who serves the best pizza in New Jersey? It could be a New York-based chain.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza — home massive pizzas that the New York Post lauded as the "Best Pizza" in a list of the best late night spots in New York— is ready to cross the Hudson and open five Garden State locations in Hoboken, Jersey City, New Brunswick, Princeton and Newark.

Artichoke is known for its hand-crafted pizzas with unique toppings like the Crab Pie, made with crab sauce, fresh mozzarella, and panko-breaded Surimi crab meat.

"It’s not a pizza for daylight hours or stone-cold sobriety," the Post wrote last year. "But, late and tipsy, the artichoke slice is a perfect indulgence. Topped with a thick cream sauce, mozzarella, pecorino, artichoke and spinach, it’s more like the love child of pizza and artichoke dip than mere pizza itself. Served in a generous wedge, it never leaves you wanting more."

CBS also named Artichoke one of the best slices in the five boroughs earlier this year.

Think you've already seen Artichoke in New Jersey? Not so fast, says blog Eater.com. It said an Artichoke "knock-off" opened in Hoboken a few years back, but was forced to pressured its name to avoid confusion.

Premal and Leela Shanghvi are the franchise operators, and proclaimed huge fans of the chain, which already has 11 locations including Miami and Berkeley, California.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to bring their creative take on New York pizza to New Jersey, and anticipate that our neighbors will enjoy their pizza as much as we do," they said in a statement.

The exact address of each location and the date they will open was not disclosed.

