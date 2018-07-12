Bernie Williams vs. Jimi Hendrix, who played it better?

Okay, that's such an unfair question. Guilty. But when I see former New York Yankee Bernie Williams play 'The Star-Spangled Banner' on electric guitar before games, I can't help but think of Jimi Hendrix. Obviously there's no comparison. Bernie was a baseball great. Jimi was a rock legend. Yet Bernie's playing is solid and soulful and has a certain confidence about it. It's awesome to see even if you're not in a purple haze all along the watchtower.