Bernie Williams vs. Jimi Hendrix, who played it better?
Okay, that's such an unfair question. Guilty. But when I see former New York Yankee Bernie Williams play 'The Star-Spangled Banner' on electric guitar before games, I can't help but think of Jimi Hendrix. Obviously there's no comparison. Bernie was a baseball great. Jimi was a rock legend. Yet Bernie's playing is solid and soulful and has a certain confidence about it. It's awesome to see even if you're not in a purple haze all along the watchtower.
Check out Bernie Williams in Trenton at Wednesday's kick off of the Eastern League All-Star game, treating the crowd to our national anthem.
Let's not forget his rendition of 'Take Me Out To The Ball Game' he performed for Derek Jeter's last game. He even managed to make that one soulful!
But let's get real. If there's a quintessential electric guitar version of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' it will forever belong to none other than Jimi Hendrix.
More from New Jersey 101.5