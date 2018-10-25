Ben Rauch performs ‘Jersey Christmas’ and ‘Emoji Song’ in-studio

Always a great time when Ben Rauch comes in to hang out on the show. Even better when he sings! The Marlboro native who's known for Jersey Boys (2014), Girls (2012), and Gossip Girl (2007) dropped by to perform two great songs which he wrote and turned into some great videos. One the perfect song for our holiday season is "Jersey Christmas" . The other the "Emoji Song" about love and heartbreak through those little punctuation symbols.

If you love pop music with a four-season "Jersey" flair, you're going to love Ben Rauch. Ben's sister Melissa you may know as Dr. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on "The Big Bang Theory".

