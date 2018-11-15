Behind the scenes with a professional Entertainer

Adam Hirschhorn is the founder and owner of AJH Entertainment .

I had the privilege of working with Adam when he MC'd an event I was hosting at NJPAC in Newark. It was a stop on Jersey comedian Mike Marino 's "Make America Italian Again" tour. What a show! So great to be a part of a packed house at one of New Jersey's premier entertainment events.

From that to weddings, Bar Mitzvah's, bachelorette and birthday parties, Adam has seen it all.

He shares an inside look at the changing business and the challenges of being a business owner in New Jersey. Don't miss the conversation with me, Adam, Jessica and Jay !

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin' Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

