Behind-the-Scenes on Blue Bloods: #SpeakingEntertainment Podcast

We have literally recorded our podcast just about everywhere from local distilleries, on stage before a theater event, in my Jeep, in the furniture storage room at a local firehouse and now in a dark service entrance at the Parx Casino .

It's always an entertaining conversation when we have Jersey girl and actor, Heather O'Scanlon on the broadcast and even more so on the podcast. The nice thing about the #SpeakingPodcast with my friends and co-hosts Jessica Gibson and Jay Black , is we have a lot more time and can just let the conversations breathe! After Heather let us know she was gonna be on Blue Bloods Friday October 26th, we had to have the conversation about being on set, the interaction with the cast, directors and everything else you;d want to know about being on the set of a hit show...my takeaway? The whole conversation kept going back to the "Honey Wagon". Subscribe and listen to find out!!

