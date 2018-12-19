Behind the scenes Christmas with Patrick Lavery

Friend of the #SpeakingPodcast Patrick Lavery joined me and my podcast co-hosts, Jessica Gibson and Jay Black , for a behind-the-scenes conversation about one of our favorite holidays, Christmas.

With the big day less than a week away, we thought you'd enjoy hearing how the podcast crew celebrates and what we learned from the morning show's senior news producer!

Enjoy and Merry Christmas!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: