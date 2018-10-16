Behind the scenes at the Parx Casino — Speaking Podcast

We have literally recorded our podcast just about everywhere from local distilleries, on stage before a theater event, in my Jeep, in the furniture storage room at a local firehouse and now in a dark service entrance at the Parx Casino .

My co-hosts, Jessica Gibson and Jay Black helped me find a few chairs and we made the best of it talking over the music and sounds of the casino in the background. We had a great conversation about the comedy tour that we've been doing with our podcast crew, the people we've met and the places we've performed.

It started as a light conversation that Jay managed to turn into an unbelievable story about his time in a hospital. It's everything you might think....and worse.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: