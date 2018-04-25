Maps of sex offenders in New Jersey towns
New Jersey State Police maintain a directory of registered sex offenders — and that data's been used by City-Data.com to produce the following maps of registered sex offenders in nearly every New Jersey town.
It can be useful data for parents any time of the year, especially when their children may not be supervised.
But a few words of caution: As State Police warn, it's not a full listing of every person who has ever committed any sex offense. It's a partial list of individuals who have been convicted, adjudicated delinquent or found not guilty by reason of insanity for a sex offense, and therefore must register under New Jersey's Megan's Law.
The registry includes people determined to pose a high risk of re-offense (classified as tier 3) or a moderate risk (tier 2). People on the lowest tier, not included in the registry, are generally those who haven't been violent, didn't have substantial criminal activities are are judged to pose a low risk to the community.
In fact, our own Bill Spadea and Dennis Malloy said some time back they don't think lists like these are a very good idea at all (our hosts are free to express their own opinions, which may or may not agree with one another).
"It struck me as unsettling," Spadea said in a conversation with Malloy — wondering why anyone who still poses a risk to the community is out of jail in the first place. And they worry people who didn't commit violent sex offenses may be maligned by being made to register.
And of course, there can be threats around any corner — on a list or otherwise. Only you can decide what's best and prudent to protect your family.
But still, knowledge — if interpreted in the proper context — is power. So find your town below and see what the registry shows. Just keep the caveats in mind.
Note: Though most were, not all towns were mapped by City Data. If your town is missing from the list, search the state directory directly.
• Absecon, New Jersey
• Allamuchy, New Jersey
• Allenhurst, New Jersey
• Alloway, New Jersey
• Andover, New Jersey
• Asbury, New Jersey
• Asbury Park, New Jersey
• Atlantic City, New Jersey
• Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey
• Audubon, New Jersey
• Avenel, New Jersey
• Barnegat, New Jersey
• Barrington, New Jersey
• Bayonne, New Jersey
• Beachwood, New Jersey
• Belleville, New Jersey
• Bellmawr, New Jersey
• Belmar, New Jersey
• Belvidere, New Jersey
• Bergenfield, New Jersey
• Berkeley Heights, New Jersey
• Berlin, New Jersey
• Bernardsville, New Jersey
• Blackwood, New Jersey
• Blairstown, New Jersey
• Bloomfield, New Jersey
• Bloomingdale, New Jersey
• Bloomsbury, New Jersey
• Bogota, New Jersey
• Boonton, New Jersey
• Bordentown, New Jersey
• Bound Brook, New Jersey
• Bradley Beach, New Jersey
• Branchville, New Jersey
• Bridgeton, New Jersey
• Brigantine, New Jersey
• Brooklawn, New Jersey
• Browns Mills, New Jersey
• Budd Lake, New Jersey
• Buena, New Jersey
• Burleigh, New Jersey
• Burlington, New Jersey
• Butler, New Jersey
• Caldwell, New Jersey
• Camden, New Jersey
• Cape May Court House, New Jersey
• Cape May, New Jersey
• Carlstadt, New Jersey
• Carneys Point, New Jersey
• Carteret, New Jersey
• Cedar Grove, New Jersey
• Cedarville, New Jersey
• Chatham, New Jersey
• Clayton, New Jersey
• Clementon, New Jersey
• Cliffside Park, New Jersey
• Cliffwood Beach, New Jersey
• Clifton, New Jersey
• Closter, New Jersey
• Collings Lakes, New Jersey
• Collingswood, New Jersey
• Colonia, New Jersey
• Columbia, New Jersey
• Cranbury, New Jersey
• Cranford, New Jersey
• East Brunswick, New Jersey
• East Orange, New Jersey
• Eatontown, New Jersey
• Edison, New Jersey
• Egg Harbor City, New Jersey
• Elizabeth, New Jersey
• Elmer, New Jersey
• Elmwood Park, New Jersey
• Elwood, New Jersey
• Englewood, New Jersey
• Erma, New Jersey
• Estell Manor, New Jersey
• Ewing, New Jersey
• Fair Lawn, New Jersey
• Fairview, New Jersey
• Fanwood, New Jersey
• Farmingdale, New Jersey
• Flemington, New Jersey
• Florence, New Jersey
• Florham Park, New Jersey
• Fords, New Jersey
• Forked River, New Jersey
• Fort Dix, New Jersey
• Fort Lee, New Jersey
• Franklin, New Jersey
• Franklin Park, New Jersey
• Freehold, New Jersey
• Garfield, New Jersey
• Garwood, New Jersey
• Gibbstown, New Jersey
• Glassboro, New Jersey
• Glen Gardner, New Jersey
• Gloucester City, New Jersey
• Guttenberg, New Jersey
• Hackensack, New Jersey
• Hackettstown, New Jersey
• Haddon Heights, New Jersey
• Haddonfield, New Jersey
• Haledon, New Jersey
• Hamburg, New Jersey
• Hammonton, New Jersey
• Hampton, New Jersey
• Harrington Park, New Jersey
• Harrison, New Jersey
• Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey
• Hawthorne, New Jersey
• High Bridge, New Jersey
• Highland Park, New Jersey
• Highlands, New Jersey
• Hillsdale, New Jersey
• Hillside, New Jersey
• Hoboken, New Jersey
• Hopatcong, New Jersey
• Hope, New Jersey
• Lake Como, New Jersey
• Lakehurst, New Jersey
• Lakewood, New Jersey
• Laurence Harbor, New Jersey
• Lavallette, New Jersey
• Lawnside, New Jersey
• Lawrenceville, New Jersey
• Lebanon, New Jersey
• Leonardo, New Jersey
• Leonia, New Jersey
• Lincoln Park, New Jersey
• Linden, New Jersey
• Lindenwold, New Jersey
• Little Falls, New Jersey
• Little Ferry, New Jersey
• Livingston, New Jersey
• Lodi, New Jersey
• Long Branch, New Jersey
• Lyndhurst, New Jersey
• Madison, New Jersey
• Magnolia, New Jersey
• Manahawkin, New Jersey
• Manasquan, New Jersey
• Manville, New Jersey
• Maplewood, New Jersey
• Marlton, New Jersey
• Matawan, New Jersey
• Mays Landing, New Jersey
• Merchantville, New Jersey
• Metuchen, New Jersey
• Middlesex, New Jersey
• Milford, New Jersey
• Millburn, New Jersey
• Millville, New Jersey
• Monmouth Junction, New Jersey
• Montclair, New Jersey
• Morris Plains, New Jersey
• Morristown, New Jersey
• Mount Ephraim, New Jersey
• Mullica Hill, New Jersey
• Neptune City, New Jersey
• New Brunswick, New Jersey
• New Egypt, New Jersey
• New Milford, New Jersey
• Newark, New Jersey
• Newton, New Jersey
• North Brunswick Township, New Jersey
• North Cape May, New Jersey
• North Plainfield, New Jersey
• North Wildwood, New Jersey
• Northfield, New Jersey
• Nutley, New Jersey
• Oakland, New Jersey
• Oaklyn, New Jersey
• Ocean City, New Jersey
• Ocean Gate, New Jersey
• Ocean Grove, New Jersey
• Ogdensburg, New Jersey
• Orange, New Jersey
• Palisades Park, New Jersey
• Palmyra, New Jersey
• Paramus, New Jersey
• Passaic, New Jersey
• Paterson, New Jersey
• Paulsboro, New Jersey
• Pedricktown, New Jersey
• Pemberton, New Jersey
• Penns Grove, New Jersey
• Pennsauken, New Jersey
• Pennsville, New Jersey
• Perth Amboy, New Jersey
• Phillipsburg, New Jersey
• Pine Beach, New Jersey
• Pine Hill, New Jersey
• Pitman, New Jersey
• Plainfield, New Jersey
• Pleasantville, New Jersey
• Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
• Point Pleasant, New Jersey
• Pompton Lakes, New Jersey
• Port Norris, New Jersey
• Port Reading, New Jersey
• Prospect Park, New Jersey
• Rahway, New Jersey
• Ramsey, New Jersey
• Raritan, New Jersey
• Red Bank, New Jersey
• Ridgefield, New Jersey
• Ridgefield Park, New Jersey
• Ridgewood, New Jersey
• Ringwood, New Jersey
• Rio Grande, New Jersey
• River Edge, New Jersey
• Riverdale, New Jersey
• Rochelle Park, New Jersey
• Rockaway, New Jersey
• Roebling, New Jersey
• Roosevelt, New Jersey
• Roselle, New Jersey
• Rosenhayn, New Jersey
• Rumson, New Jersey
• Runnemede, New Jersey
• Rutherford, New Jersey
• Salem, New Jersey
• Sayreville, New Jersey
• Scotch Plains, New Jersey
• Seaside Heights, New Jersey
• Seaside Park, New Jersey
• Secaucus, New Jersey
• Skillman, New Jersey
• Somerdale, New Jersey
• Somers Point, New Jersey
• Somerset, New Jersey
• Somerville, New Jersey
• South Amboy, New Jersey
• South Bound Brook, New Jersey
• South Orange, New Jersey
• South Plainfield, New Jersey
• South River, New Jersey
• Spotswood, New Jersey
• Spring Lake, New Jersey
• Springfield, New Jersey
• Stanhope, New Jersey
• Stewartsville, New Jersey
• Stockton, New Jersey
• Succasunna, New Jersey
• Summit, New Jersey
• Surf City, New Jersey
• Sussex, New Jersey
• Swedesboro, New Jersey
• Teaneck, New Jersey
• Tinton Falls, New Jersey
• Toms River, New Jersey
• Trenton, New Jersey
• Tuckerton, New Jersey
• Turnersville, New Jersey
• Wallington, New Jersey
• Wanaque, New Jersey
• Waretown, New Jersey
• Washington, New Jersey
• Watchung, New Jersey
• Wayne, New Jersey
• Wenonah, New Jersey
• West Long Branch, New Jersey
• West New York, New Jersey
• West Wildwood, New Jersey
• Westfield, New Jersey
• Westville, New Jersey
• Westwood, New Jersey
• White House Station, New Jersey
• Wildwood Crest, New Jersey
• Wildwood, New Jersey
• Williamstown, New Jersey
• Woodbine, New Jersey
• Woodbridge, New Jersey
• Woodbury, New Jersey
• Woodland Park, New Jersey
• Woodlynne, New Jersey
• Woodstown, New Jersey
• Wrightstown, New Jersey
• Wyckoff, New Jersey