Maps of sex offenders in New Jersey towns

New Jersey State Police maintain a directory of registered sex offenders — and that data's been used by City-Data.com to produce the following maps of registered sex offenders in nearly every New Jersey town.

It can be useful data for parents any time of the year, especially when their children may not be supervised.

But a few words of caution: As State Police warn, it's not a full listing of every person who has ever committed any sex offense. It's a partial list of individuals who have been convicted, adjudicated delinquent or found not guilty by reason of insanity for a sex offense, and therefore must register under New Jersey's Megan's Law.

The registry includes people determined to pose a high risk of re-offense (classified as tier 3) or a moderate risk (tier 2). People on the lowest tier, not included in the registry, are generally those who haven't been violent, didn't have substantial criminal activities are are judged to pose a low risk to the community.

In fact, our own Bill Spadea and Dennis Malloy said some time back they don't think lists like these are a very good idea at all (our hosts are free to express their own opinions, which may or may not agree with one another).

"It struck me as unsettling," Spadea said in a conversation with Malloy — wondering why anyone who still poses a risk to the community is out of jail in the first place. And they worry people who didn't commit violent sex offenses may be maligned by being made to register.

And of course, there can be threats around any corner — on a list or otherwise. Only you can decide what's best and prudent to protect your family.

But still, knowledge — if interpreted in the proper context — is power. So find your town below and see what the registry shows. Just keep the caveats in mind.

Note: Though most were, not all towns were mapped by City Data. If your town is missing from the list, search the state directory directly.