Beaches, parks, MVC — What would close next week in NJ shutdown?

TRENTON — For the second year in a row, Island Beach State Park could be closed for a Fourth of July weekend as a result of a state government shutdown, which still remains likely but not certain.

Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders of his own party have been at an impasse over a state budget, which has to be adopted by the end of Saturday night.

Regardless of when a deal is struck, it appears likely the new fiscal year will start Sunday without a budget in place. It remains to be seen, however, if that will mean a government shutdown that would close state-run parks and non-essential services.

Both sides met for several hours Friday morning in Murphy's office but no agreement was reached. Senate President Steve Sweeney said negotiations would resume in the afternoon.

The Murphy administration has not put out a definitive list of what would close in the event of a shutdown, but here is a list of what likely would be affected based on what happened last year when Chris Christie was governor and fought over the budget with the Assembly.

OPEN — Local beaches & Sandy Hook

The vast majority of beaches on the Jersey Shore are municipal and would not be affected by a shutdown. Sandy Hook is a federal park and those beaches would remain open as well.

CLOSED — Island Beach State Park & state parks

The vast sands of Island Beach State Park would be off limits during a shutdown. That's the beach that Christie and his family had all to themselves during the state shutdown last year.

The list of state parks and beaches that would be affected includes:

Abram S. Hewitt State Forest

Allaire State Park

Allamuchy Mountain State Park

Atsion Recreation Area

Barnegat Lighthouse State Park

Bass River State Forest

Belleplain State Forest

Brendan T. Byrne State Forest

Bull's Island Recreation Area

Cape May Point State Park

Cheesequake State Park

Corson's Inlet State Park

Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park

Double Trouble State Park

Senator Frank S. Farley State Marina

Farny State Park

Forked River State Marina

Fortescue State Marina

Fort Mott State Park

Hacklebarney State Park

High Point State Park

Hopatcong State Park

Island Beach State Marina

Island Beach State Park

Jenny Jump State Forest

Kittatinny Valley State Park

Leonardo State Marina

Liberty Landing Marina

Liberty State Park

Long Pond Ironworks State Park

Monmouth Battlefield State Park

Norvin Green State Forest

Parvin State Park

Penn State Forest

Princeton Battlefield State Park

Ramapo Mountain State Forest

Rancocas State Park

Ringwood State Park

Round Valley Recreation Area

Spruce Run Recreation Area

Stephens State Park

Stokes State Forest

Swartswood State Park

Voorhees State Park

Warren Grove Recreation Area

Washington Crossing State Park

Washington Rock State Park

Wawayanda State Park

Wharton State Forest

Worthington State Forest

OPEN — Toll booths and rest stops

Service areas on the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike would be open. NJ Transit will also continue running.

CLOSED — Motor Vehicle Commission

The MVC would be closed anyway on a Sunday and the Fourth on Wednesday. But if the shutdown continues into the week, you'd have to wait before renewing your license or registration.

OPEN — Casinos & state Lottery

Gambling would continue in Atlantic City.

CLOSED — Department of Health

You won't be able to get copies of birth and marriage certificates. No new certifications or renewals will be issued for EMTs, paramedics or Certified Nursing Assistants.

OPEN — Police and emergency services

State Police, prisons, child welfare and state hospitals would not be affected. Juvenile Justice Commission operations, State Medical Examiner Offices, and other public safety operations will continue. Child abuse hotlines, protection services and response teams will continue to operate. Schools for children with special needs will remain open.

OPEN — Welfare & labor offices

Department of Human Services developmental centers and hospitals would stay open. Benefits and services including food stamps and child support would not be impacted.

Unemployment Insurance and disability determination services would continue. Temporary Disability Insurance claims, Wage and Hour claims and Family Leave Insurance claims may be filed but would not be processed.

CLOSED — Certain labor offices

One Stop Career Centers, Workers Compensation Courts and Division of Vocational and Rehabilitation Services would be closed.

OPEN — Department of Community Affairs

Inspections related to construction codes, fire safety, fairs and fireworks displays would continue.

CLOSED — Travel & tourism centers

OPEN — Education

Schools for children with special needs would remain open. Department of Education phone help desks, customer service, and all other related staff-based assistance functions will be unavailable and all core public functions would be closed.

Michael Symons contributed to this report.

