Threat says ‘I got 4 more days to shoot up the school,’ but Bayonne open

BAYONNE — Students are back in class Tuesday despite a new threat to schools.

"The Bayonne Police Department is currently investigating a new threat that has been posted late tonight," Bayonne mayor Jimmy Davis wrote in a post on his Facebook page .

In a second message , Davis said the threat made via Twitter read "nice, you evacuated. I got 4 more days to shoot up the school..." but remained confident that schools are safe.

Davis said Bayonne Police and Hudson County Sheriff's officers will be in each of the district's 12 schools Tuesday with additional administrators.

"The Bayonne Police Department and Bayonne Board of Education have solidified their plans to keep our children safe, and I have the utmost faith in their ability to do so," Davis wrote.

A threat made on Twitter against several district schools via Twitter on an account that was deleted and again on a Snapchat account closed school on Monday and remained under investigation, Davis said.

A screenshot of the message posted by TAP into Plainfield said the shootings would start with the Henry Harris School and end at Bayonne High School.

