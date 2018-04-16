Bathroom hand dryers spread bacteria

If you think bathroom hand dryers are a sanitary, germ free way to remove moisture from your hands, think again! A new study examining 36 restrooms at the UConn school of Medicine found that they actually make your hands dirtier and spread bacteria by sucking fecal matter from the air and spraying it back to you!

The study found up to 60 colonies of bacteria formed after just 30 seconds of drying while restrooms free of the dryers had no bacteria. Researchers aren't sure if its the actual dryers that are the problem or the fact that they are moving around the contaminated air from flushing toilets. Either way, I'm going back.

