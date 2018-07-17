Barricade situation shuts park, part of Route 537

COLTS NECK — A barricade situation has closed a portion of a major local Monmouth County road and a park.

Route 537 is closed in both directions near Dorbrook Recreation Area with a large police presence responding to the situation, including the county Emergency Response Team, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman.

Colts Neck police and several departments from surrounding towns have also responded.

Swendeman would not disclose the details of what prompted the standoff.

Dorbrook Park, a county park along Route 537 near the barricade scene, canceled all programs and camps through at least noon on Tuesday.

Route 537 is an east/west road between Tinton Falls and Jackson and crosses Route 34 in Colts Neck.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

