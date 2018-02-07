Barnegat woman missing for almost a week

BARNEGAT — The search continues for a woman last seen near a motel on Route 9.

Barnegat police said township resident Tumonnie Johnson, 23, was last seen near the Barnegat Motel early last Friday evening around 7 p.m.

Johnson was wearing a black North Face winter jacket and brown Timberland boots, according to police. They said she is known to frequent the Trenton/Hamilton area of Mercer County.

Police asked anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts to call them at 609- 698-5000.

