Barnegat Bay searched for missing jet skier, police say

TOMS RIVER — A search was underway Sunday night in Barnegat Bay for a man who fell off a jet ski, the second time law enforcement was called to the bay this weekend.

State Police told the Asbury Park Press and other media outlets that their marine and aviation units were part of a search for a man in his 50s near Shelter Cove that began shortly after 9 p.m.

A group of teenagers reported the incident and said he did not appear to be wearing a life jacket, according to police.

Units from Brick, Lavallette, Seaside Heights, and Toms River were also involved in the search, according to the Press.

Robert Kaminski, 62, of Morristown died on Saturday after his personal watercraft hit another head-on in Barnegat Bay just north of the Route 37 bridge. An investigation is ongoing and State Police did not disclose a timeline of events leading to the crash.

