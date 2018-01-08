Bank robber fled into South Brunswick woods, cops say — Seen him?

South Brunswick Police Department

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a township bank on Monday morning.

The attempted robbery happened at the Wells Fargo branch on Route 27 and New road around 9:37, police said. The man requested money from the teller before running into the woods, according to police.

The would-be robber has been described as a black man, standing close to 6 feet tall ,between the ages of 20 and 35 years old, police said. He was seen wearing a blue and black vinyl jacket and a scarf, according to police.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the man to contact Detective Timothy Hoover at 732-329-4646.

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com