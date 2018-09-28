Ban the bag or bag the ban?

New Jersey's war on plastic bags and straws took a step forward this week as onerous legislation was endorsed by a Senate environment committee. It still has several hurdles to go but it's well on its way. Not only would plastic bags be outright banned, plastic straws and Styrofoam containers would be illegal for restaurants to offer too. And those paper bags? The ones that we were once told were so bad for the environment that we should be using plastic bags? Those will be hit with a 10 cent per paper bag tax. Sure they'll call it a fee. It's not. A fee is an exchange of money for some service rendered. There's no service here. It's a bag. And it's a tax.

As this nightmare draws nearer and the plastic Nazis come for your plastic bags, you should take a look at a great website that has a ton of information to clear up a lot of the misinformation that's out there.

bagtheban.com

Go to this site. And share this with others. It has solid information on just how many American jobs will be lost if they force you to switch to those reusable canvass totes. It has great info on just how unhygienic those very reusable totes are, too. Another cool section is info on just how many people in the United States actually re-use their plastic bag after unloading groceries. It's a lot higher than you might think. Which brings up the question, if the politicians want to ban "single use plastic bags" can we all get an exemption then? Because rarely are they used only once. Read the site. It's an eye-opener.

