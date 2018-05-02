Bad neighbors?! Woman tried to kill teen with car, cops say

WALL — A woman fighting with her teenage neighbor hit him with her car and was charged with first-degree attempted murder, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The prosecutor said Vicky L. Smith, 52 struck the juvenile in the area of Central and First Avenues in Wall Township around 7:40 p.m. Monday, sending the teen to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening issues The teen has already been released.

Gramiccioni did not disclose the identity of the teen or the nature of the dispute between Smith's family and the juvenile.

Smith is also charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. She is being held at Monmouth County Correctional Institution.