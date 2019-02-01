Babysitter’s boyfriend spent decade molesting kids, NJ prosecutor says

ELIZABETH — A city man has been charged with sexually assaulting two children a number of times over the past 11 years. The children were being watched by his girlfriend, who was a neighborhood babysitter.

Desiderio Rivera, 55, began assaulting the children when they were 7 and 10 years old in June 2007 and continued until May 2018, according to Acting Union County Prosecutor Michael Monahan,

Rivera's girlfriend cared for the children in the home they shared on Spring Street in Elizabeth. The daycare was not licensed and Rivera had no regular role in the care of the children.

Rivera is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree luring, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of fourth-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Monahan asked anyone with about Rivera’s activities to contact the Special Victims Unit at 908-965-3886 or 908-577-4256.

