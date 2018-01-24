Baby Zarrow update: The countdown is on

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, wife Amy, and two year old son Jackson are looking forward to their new arrival next month!

It’s been a while since I’ve posted about “Baby Z,” after our grand pregnancy announcement in August, and our live on-the-air gender reveal in October. We’re in the home stretch now, and everything is going great!

As of Wednesday, our son is 35 weeks along, and apparently the size of a honeydew melon. He’s clearly going to be a big boy, just like his big brother Jackson (who was 10lb, 1oz at birth).

My wife Amy is doing wonderfully, fully embracing her “pregnancy waddle”. Mama’s latest cravings include sour candy and hot wings. Baby’s latest hobbies include hiccups and using Mommy’s bladder as a trampoline.

Weather-wife Amy Zarrow, looking pregnant and beautiful. (Photo: Amy Zarrow)

A few weeks ago, we splurged on a 3D ultrasound session, and we got an intimate look at our baby boy’s face. Baby Z spent most of the photo session sucking on his toes. But he did show his face eventually, and even blew us a kiss!

3D ultrasound images of Baby Zarrow, taken January 6, 2018. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

The detail of the 3D ultrasound images is pretty amazing. Equally amazing is how similar baby looks to his big brother Jackson!

Assistant Junior Chief Meteorologist Jackson Zarrow, in all his glory. #ChubbyCheeks (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

The nursery is decorated and ready, baby supplies have been restocked, and we are ready for the next month to fly by.

On the advice of Amy’s doctor, we have already scheduled a C-section birth — it’s admittedly a pretty odd sensation to already know our child’s birthday (well, as long as he doesn’t decide to make an early exit).

We have also come to a final decision on a name — but we’re keeping it a secret until he’s born!

Thanks to all for your continued well wishes and happy thoughts during Amy’s pregnancy — it’s a really exciting time in the Zarrow household! We’ll continue to keep you updated!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist and Weatherdaddy Extraordinaire for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast, realtime weather updates, and baby news.