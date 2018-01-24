Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Baby Zarrow update: The countdown is on

By Dan Zarrow January 24, 2018 7:32 AM

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, wife Amy, and two year old son Jackson are looking forward to their new arrival next month!

It’s been a while since I’ve posted about “Baby Z,” after our grand pregnancy announcement in August, and our live on-the-air gender reveal in October. We’re in the home stretch now, and everything is going great!

As of Wednesday, our son is 35 weeks along, and apparently the size of a honeydew melon. He’s clearly going to be a big boy, just like his big brother Jackson (who was 10lb, 1oz at birth).

My wife Amy is doing wonderfully, fully embracing her “pregnancy waddle”. Mama’s latest cravings include sour candy and hot wings. Baby’s latest hobbies include hiccups and using Mommy’s bladder as a trampoline.

Weather-wife Amy Zarrow, looking pregnant and beautiful. (Photo: Amy Zarrow)
Weather-wife Amy Zarrow, looking pregnant and beautiful. (Photo: Amy Zarrow)

A few weeks ago, we splurged on a 3D ultrasound session, and we got an intimate look at our baby boy’s face. Baby Z spent most of the photo session sucking on his toes. But he did show his face eventually, and even blew us a kiss!

3D ultrasound images of Baby Zarrow, taken January 6, 2018. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)
3D ultrasound images of Baby Zarrow, taken January 6, 2018. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

The detail of the 3D ultrasound images is pretty amazing. Equally amazing is how similar baby looks to his big brother Jackson!

Assistant Junior Chief Meteorologist Jackson Zarrow, in all his glory. #ChubbyCheeks (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)
Assistant Junior Chief Meteorologist Jackson Zarrow, in all his glory. #ChubbyCheeks (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

The nursery is decorated and ready, baby supplies have been restocked, and we are ready for the next month to fly by.

On the advice of Amy’s doctor, we have already scheduled a C-section birth — it’s admittedly a pretty odd sensation to already know our child’s birthday (well, as long as he doesn’t decide to make an early exit).

We have also come to a final decision on a name — but we’re keeping it a secret until he’s born!

Thanks to all for your continued well wishes and happy thoughts during Amy’s pregnancy — it’s a really exciting time in the Zarrow household! We’ll continue to keep you updated!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist and Weatherdaddy Extraordinaire for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast, realtime weather updates, and baby news.

Filed Under: | | | Category: Dan Zarrow's Weather Blog | New Jersey News | Weather

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM