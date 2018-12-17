We've all heard the nonsense these past few Christmases about the classic Baby It's Cold Outside. The p.c. police have deemed the song to be about date rape and want it stricken from the planet.

The neighbors might think (baby, it's bad out there)

Say what's in this drink? (no cabs to be had out there)

I wish I knew how (your eyes are like starlight now)

To break this spell (I'll take your hat, your hair looks swell)

You know the song. It's been done many times by many people including in the movie Elf with a duet between Zooey Deschanel and Will Ferrell. Now, the fact that you find words like 'swell' in the lyrics should be enough of a reminder that this was a song from a long time ago when women were overly concerned about 'looking easy' and people pretended sex before marriage did not happen. It was written in 1944 for crying out loud. This was then, and is still now, a playful back and forth between a woman who wants the night to keep going and wants to be talked into staying by a man who is crazy about her.

But no, the political correctness tyrants pounce on words like "say what's in this drink" and decided he was pulling a Bill Cosby on her. Please. This is one of the cutest Christmas classics which had to be challenged by idiots.

Well if the idiots really want their day, they have a lot more work to do. Here's a list of Christmas songs that the political correctness police have overlooked. Perhaps by next year they'll be protesting these gems.

I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas

Exploits wild animals and suggests enslaving them is acceptable

Little Drummer Boy

Girls can't play drums? Have you heard of Meg White from the White Stripes? This song is sexist.

O' Come All Ye Faithful

Exclusionary by shutting out those without faith

All I Want For Christmas Is You

Celebrates stalking

White Christmas

Do I even need to explain this? Racist to the core!

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Fake news

All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth

Offensive to meth addicts

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Promotes adultery

Do You Hear What I Hear

Insensitive to the hearing impaired

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Exploits people for their disabilities

Santa Baby

Promotes materialism

My wife saw most of these on Facebook; one of those author unknown deals. I hope the point has been made. Leave Baby It's Cold Outside alone. In fact leave Christmas alone. Or at the very least, leave us alone.

