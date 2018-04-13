Baby found in Jersey City was nearly a year old, police say

JERSEY CITY — New details were released about the baby girl found along the PATH tracks on Wednesday, as law enforcement looks to the public for help.

The baby girl was believed to about 10 months old and of Hispanic or African-American descent, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. The remains were found around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in a suitcase under the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge, after being reported to Port Authority Police. Suarez did not disclose how the report was made.

Suarez said a cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Law enforcement sources told NBC 4 New York that investigators hope they will find whoever left the child through surveillance video footage.

Suarez asked anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact the Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Prosecutor’s website at hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip .

