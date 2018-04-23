Baby born in Lincoln tunnel redefines rush hour for NJ parents

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

WEEHAWKEN — A baby just couldn't wait to get to a Manhattan hospital to be born, deciding instead to come in an Uber through the Lincoln Tunnel.

The baby's parents, Sathyapriya Senthik and Karthik Lakshmanan of Jersey City, were headed to a hospital in New York on Monday morning, according to the New York Post. The Port Authority said Officers Krystal Armenti, Dana Fuller and Anthony Giardullo responded and helped to deliver the baby.

After the baby was delivered in the back seat of the car, the girl and her parents were taken to Hoboken University Medical Center, according to the Port Authority. All were reported to be in good health.

The last time a baby was born in the tunnel was September 2015, the Port Authority said.

