B Street Band singer’s touching tribute to his brother

Glenn Stuart is the lead singer of the Bruce Springsteen tribute "B Street Band" , one of the most popular bands in New Jersey. He's also one of my few best friends since the days we went to Marlboro High School together. Glenn, who's like a brother to me, lost his real brother Gary on Sunday and has been devastated ever since.

When you see your friend in such pain, you wish you could find the words to make it better, especially when words are your living, but there are no words. Glenn, however, found the words and when I saw them on his Facebook page I was so moved that I texted asking if I could read them on the air. While waiting I was trying to find some great music to put behind them, that is until I later saw Glenn set them to music.

Here are the words, listen to the music, and if you see Glenn at a show, let him know how you feel. Rest in Peace Gary Stuart.

Are you up there brother,

Smiling down?

Did you get your wings, did you get your gown?

Was the family there, to guide you through?

All our ancestors, Dad and Jimmy too?

Are you up there brother,

Smiling down?

Are you in the air, are you all around?

Up there past the sorrow, past the pain?

Do you know I write this sad refrain? I will see your eyes, in skies so blue

When these clouds depart and the sun breaks through, again. Are you up there brother, are you smiling down,

On the ones you love, on this whole damn town?

Dancing with the Angels, singing loud and clear

Play it one more time, so the lord can hear. I will see your eyes, in skies so blue

When these clouds depart and the sun breaks through, again Are you up there brother, smiling down?

Come to me in dreams, tell me what you’ve found.

Let me know you’re fine, and I’ll sleep tight,

With you smiling down on me tonight.

