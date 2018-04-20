AWKWARD! Judi dances through a store full of customers

It was a long winter. And I’m generally pretty crabby in winter. In fact, I try as hard as I can not to leave my house if at all possible. So needless to say, dancing took a rest for the season. But I love to just randomly break into dance in a public place. Sometimes I’m just feelin' it.

Well, spring is here and you know what that means! Another day, another dance. I know that there are enough strange people doing strange things at Walmart that I wouldn’t even stand out if I decided to dance right there in the middle of the aisles. And dance I did! Despite some curious onlookers.

More from New Jersey 101.5 :