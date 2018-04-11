Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Your wedding day is one of the most important days of your life and you want it to be absolutely perfect. Perfection though comes with a hefty price tag and in New Jersey that bill will be higher than in other parts of the country. On this Forever 39 podcast we take a look at 2017's wedding costs and trends by taking a look at a recent survey from one of the country's leading digital wedding brands.

The Knot 2017 Real Weddings Study polled almost 13,000 couples that got married in 2017 to discover the spending habits and trends of weddings in the United States.

Not surprisingly, New Jersey ranks as one of the most expensive areas to get married in. Weddings in North and Central Jersey will run an average of $62,074. South Jersey couples fork over an average of $40,231. Nationally, the average cost of a wedding is $33,391.

So just what costs so much money?

For those spending 60 grand or more for the big day, most of it goes toward the venue, according to the survey. On average, couples spend $42,801 on the venue. Other big ticket items include:

Reception Band - $7,145

Photographer - $5,130

Florist/Decor - $6,050

Videographer - $3,214

Wedding Dress - $3,158

Couples are also spending more money on their guests. The survey finds that guest spending has increased from $194 in 2009 to $268 in 2017. And while most of that money is being spent to feed guests, The Knot finds that couples are also using it to create the ultimate guest experience with live musical performances, magicians, selfie stations, photo booths, and exclusive food and wine tastings.

One big trend seen in 2017 is the number of couples infusing their big day with religious and cultural traditions. According to the survey, over 20 percent of couples mixed in cultural elements into their wedding, including Moroccan belly dancers, a Chinese tea ceremony, and ceremonial readings in Polish and Italian.

Another trend that continues to be popular among couples is dumping traditional wedding reception venues like banquet halls, resorts and hotels, in favor of more nontraditional sites like barns, ranches, and historic homes.

Bouquet and garter tosses are also on the decline, but the majority of couples still perform the traditional cake cutting.

One tradition that's alive and well though is who pays for the big day. Despite how extravagant weddings have grown over the years, the brides family continues to contribute the most toward the big day. The survey finds that 45 percent of the overall bill is paid by the bride's parents. The groom's parents contribute just 13 percent of the overall wedding budget. The couple contributes 41 percent, but that number drops to 28 percent for weddings that cost over $60,000.

