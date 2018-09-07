Ava Rose Dressendofer wins the 2018 Big Joe Jersey Talent Show

If there was one theme at this year's Big Joe Jersey Talent Show finals it would be to never give up on your dreams. The panel of celebrity judges advising the ten finalists to follow their passion and no matter what happens that night, to continue to work on their craft.

For fifteen-year-old Ava Rose Dressendofer, winner of the 2018 talent show, she has definitely followed this advice. After seven years of competing in the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show she finally walked away as the first place winner, taking home over $11,000 in prizes! Never once wanting to give up on her dream to be a professional singer on Broadway she told Big Joe at the semi-finals "We all have this one dream that hasn't come true yet, but that doesn't mean we are going to stop trying."

In fact many of the past winners of the talent show's 18-year history have gone on to do exactly that, having successful careers on Broadway and in the music industry. Several finalists have also competed in the major network talent shows such as "American Idol," "America’s Got Talent" and "The Voice."

The ten finalists in the talent show competed Sunday before a panel of celebrity judges. The judges included Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Franke Previte, who co-wrote the soundtrack for the 1987 hit movie "Dirty Dancing." Singer, Broadway star and former Rockette Lisa Sherman was also among the judges along with Grammy Award nominee and No. 1 songwriter Robert John, who is best known for his song "Sad Eyes," which topped the Billboard charts in 1979.

For Ava Rose it was definitely a night to remember! We wish her all the best as she continues to follow her dreams. And we just know that if she never gives up, she may one day soon be back at the talent show, but this time as celebrity judge herself.

We'll see you next summer in Pt. Pleasant Beach for season 19 of the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show!