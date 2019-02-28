Support a charity that deserves $2500: Ashley Lauren Foundation

Autosport Auto Group is celebrating 50 years in business and is teaming up with New Jersey 101.5 for "Autosport Cares" -- to give back to local charities who do great work in the Garden State.

Nominate a deserving charity today and each month, Autosport Auto Group will donate $2,500 to a selected charity . Tune in Fridays at 6 p.m. to hear Jeff Deminski from Deminski and Doyle highlight the great things that charity has done.

Ashley Lauren Foundation

This month’s featured charity is the Ashley Lauren Foundation. The Ashley Lauren Foundation’s mission is to bring hope and help to children in New Jersey who have been diagnosed with cancer and to make a difference in the lives of these children and their families. Unlike national organizations, the Ashley Lauren Foundation is an independent New Jersey-based non-profit that actually works hands-on with each family. For more information, visit the foundation's website .

Nominate your favorite charity:

Do you know a deserving charity that should be recognized by Autosport Auto Group? If so, fill out the form below to nominate them your favorite charity.