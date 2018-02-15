Authorities investigating a homicide in Mays Landing

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a Thursday morning homicide in Mays Landing.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that a shooting took place in the Harding Run 2 development in the 4900 block of Winterbury Drive but did not disclose any additional information.

Residents told t he Press of Atlantic City that they were being questioned by police.

The William Davies Middle School, located not too far from the crime scene, is on "lock out, look out" status, which was described as not a full lockdown, but people are not being allowed into or out of school.