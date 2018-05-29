Attempted murder charge for Toms River man who shot gun in park

MANCHESTER — A Toms River man was arrested after police said he fired a gun from his SUV, shattering another vehicle's windshield on Saturday afternoon.

Lakovian Shepherd Jr., 18, was taken into custody after police on Sunday found him at a convenience store on Washington Street in Toms River.

Shepherd was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Police believe the shooting was random.

Police said they received a call around 2:40 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle driving around the Pine Lake Park recreational area around the same time that a 24-year-old South Toms River man appeared at Manchester police headquarters to report that a passenger window in his vehicle had been shot by a gunman.

Neither of the man's two passengers were shot but one was treated for injuries from the glass.

Police shut down the intersection of Fifth Avenue at Hannibal Street and found a .380 caliber bullet and shattered glass. Using surveillance video from residents, police were able to identity a suspect and his vehicle.

Shepherd's black Nissan SUV was located in Island Heights and impounded.

