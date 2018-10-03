ATM tech stole thousands from machines, police say

BUENA — A man whose job it was to service ATM machines across the state has been charged with stealing more than $40,000 from the machines he was meant to fix, according to the New Jersey State Police.

Basilio Lazu, 42, of Buena was arrested after a year-long investigation into reported thefts from ATM machines in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Gloucester counties, according to police. Lazu was identified after an internal investigation by his employer, police said.

Police investigating the matter determined between December of 2016 and May of 2017 Lazu had stolen a total of $46,480 in 54 separate incidents. He was charged with theft of movable property and issued a summons pending a future court date.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know as of Wednesday night whether Lazu had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

