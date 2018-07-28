Atlantic Highlands official shared child porn, prosecutor says

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — A man charged with possession and distribution of images of child sexual abuse is also a member of the borough's government.

Brian Foley, 60, of Atlantic Highlands, was arrested and charged Thursday with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by distributing child porn and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by possessing child porn.

Foley made his first court appearance on Friday and was released pending his trial. The court ordered that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 or use a computer.

Foley is listed on the borough website as an alternate member of the environmental commission.

