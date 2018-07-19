Atlantic County animal shelter offers free adoptions in July

During the summer months, there is a wide abundance of dogs and cats at the Atlantic County Animal Shelter as adoptions slow down. Enter the Take Me Home Today promotion.

Shelter manager Kathy Kelsey says from now until July 31, all pet adoption fees will be waived. There are a wide variety of cats and dogs who have already been spayed and neutered. They can be made available for immediate adoption.

She says waiving the adoption fees hopefully will get more and more cats and dogs into their good, loving forever homes as soon as possible.

Normal adoption fees are $110 for dogs and $85 for cats which include spaying and neutering, age-appropriate vaccines and diagnostic testings, says Kelsey. Dogs are eligible for free obedience classes and all the animals are released with a microchip and a voucher for a free veterinarian examination with a participating vet in the community.

"We still have our same standards where we screen all of our applicants very thoroughly, making sure we are facilitating really good adoptions and that it's a good match for the family or person that's coming in to adopt," Kelsey said.

The shelter can hold 80 dogs and 150 cats at any given time. The promotion already has resulted in 26 cats and 14 dogs finding homes.

Besides this promotion, there are others throughout the year at the shelter. One is for senior pets where you can get 50 percent off the adoption fee for any dog or cat over 7 years old. There is also a multi-cat discount for cats and kittens in which the first cat costs $85 and an additional cat is $42.50.

Kelsey says the Take Me Home Today promotion used to be a single day event that once drew 300 people. The shelter decided to span the event over a few weeks to give people time to think about the adoption and make the best choice.

If you're interested in adopting a dog or cat from the Atlantic County Animal Shelter, you can call 609-485-2345 or visit them online at www.aclink.org/animalshelter. They also have a Facebook page. The shelter is open seven days a week from 1-4 p.m. except Tuesdays where it's open 1-3 p.m.

