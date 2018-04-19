Atlantic City through the years

Atlantic City has been a resort destination since the 1850s, with its famous boardwalk being built in 1870. It has been a hub since then because of its location by the ocean, the Miss America Pageant, and later, gambling. The railroad that went directly from Philadelphia to AC helped the burgeoning city grow as a tourist destination and the building of the Atlantic City Expressway furthered that growth. Take a look at some of these vintage pictures and relive AC’s glory.

Beach goers in Atlantic City circa 1985

Getty Images

Political boss Nucky Johnson, the inspiration for the HBO series, Boardwalk Empire

AP Photo

The AC Boardwalk in 1935

AP Photo

Sailors on leave in 1945

AP Photo

The Steel Pier in 1947

AP Photo

Miss America parade of 1953

AP Photo

The 1959 Miss America pageant

AP Photo

The Marlborough Hotel

AP Photo

Miss America, 1955

AP Photo

A segregation protest in 1960

AP Photo

Seascape with distant lighthouse

AP Photo

Atlantic City boardwalk circa 2016

Getty Images

