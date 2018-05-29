Atlantic City on the upswing… AGAIN!
Atlantic City has seen its fortunes come and go over the last 100 plus years. Just a few years ago the city was on the ropes again following the closing of several casinos, great job loss and a state take over of its finances. Fast forward two years and two of those big casinos are about to reopen at the end of June, the Taj Mahal as Hard Rock Casino and The Revel as Ocean Resort. The new AC Gateway project is nearing completion, which includes a brand new campus on Stockton University on the beach and a high rise office building, headquarters to South Jersey Gas Co.
Real jobs, real growth and real good prospects for a great reason to check out AC this summer. The Tropicana just opened its Chelsea Tower after acquiring the Chelsea Hotel, with amazing new restaurants and pool areas. The work on the north end of the boardwalk with now wraps around the inlet just helped open up a new section with more on the way. AND THE WHEEL IS OPEN AT STEEL PIER! I just spent a night and day in AC just before the Memorial Day Weekend and here are some video highlights!
