Atlantic City Observation Wheel is officially open

By Dennis Malloy December 28, 2017 12:39 PM

There was a special gift for those who braved the cold the day after Christmas.

The long awaited opening of the Observation Wheel at Atlantic City’s Steel Pier finally happened amidst little fanfare. The big grand opening will happen sometime this spring during much milder weather.

The wheel is all that was promised and then some.  You move slowly and gracefully to the 227 foot summit.  The temperature inside the gondola was toasty and comfortable and the views were breathtaking.  It will be open year round with limited capacity in sub-freezing weather.  The opening has been oft delayed and a long time coming, but definitely worth the wait.

