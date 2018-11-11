Atlantic City mayor punched female casino guard, sources say

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Prosecutor's Office said it is investigating an "incident" involving Mayor Frank Gilliam and other members of the governing body.

Atlantic County First Assistant Prosecutor Cary Shill said the incident took place early Sunday morning at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino and involved Gilliam, Atlantic City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II, and three other individuals, according to a statement.

Harry Hurley of Townsquare Media station WPG Talkradio in Atlantic City reported unnamed law enforcement and elected officials told him video of the incident shows Gillam "punching and choking a female security guard" at the Haven nightclub inside the hotel. Both Gillam and Fauntleroy were charged with assault, according to Hurley's sources.

The mayor's deputy chief of staff, Christina Bevilacqua, told New Jersey 101.5 she had no comment on the incident.

Gilliam told the Press of Atlantic City that "nothing really happened" and denied any police involvement. Fauntleroy told the newspaper there was a "loud argument" and was aware of a complaint against he and the mayor but as of early Sunday afternoon had not heard from law enforcement.

Gilliam, a Demorcrat, has served as mayor since January when he defeated Don Guardian in an election last November.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ