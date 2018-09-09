Atlantic City man charged with stealing multiple boardwalk bikes

ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic City resident was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with stealing multiple bicycles valued at several thousand dollars.

Officers reported seeing 32-year-old Joseph Stansberry in the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue on Friday, according to police. Stansberry matched the description of a person of a suspect on a investigation flyer that police had recently received, and was found to have several active warrants for his arrest.

Police reviewed hours of surveillance video, which also identified Stansberry as the suspect in the theft of six bicycles, police said. The bikes have a combined value of more than $3,000.

Stansberry has been charged with four counts of theft, and one count of possession of burglary tools. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the case to call the department at 609-347-5766 or text to tip411. Texts should begin with ACPD.

More From New Jersey 101.5