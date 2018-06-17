Atlantic City cops invite public to walk with them on the beat

ATLANTIC CITY — City police and members of the Atlantic County law enforcement community join together on Tuesday, June 26 for a walk through town with local residents.

Police Sgt. Kevin Fair says the "community walk" is their way of engaging local residents for everyone's benefit.

"It is our way to get the community involved, walk with us as we walk, and obviously we are talking with the community. Police and community are together," he said.

The June 26 event will step off at Stanley Homes Village in the city, a location with a troubled crime past, according to Fair.

"Historically, Stanley Homes Village has been a location where the police department has had numerous issues, numerous high crime issues," Fair said.

"We need the community to assist us in our job, to make Atlantic City what we want Atlantic City to be," he said. "We hope that we can get as many community members out as possible."

Members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the city administration will also take part in the walk, the first of several this spring and summer.