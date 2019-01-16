Atlantic City convention business is humming

ATLANTIC CITY — The agency that attracts and arranges group conventions and meetings in Atlantic City says that the past year was a successful one.

Jim Wood of Meet AC says they booked almost $400 million in conventions and meetings in 2018, almost 372,000 hotel rooms nights.

"Another record year for us in terms of booking future meetings and conventions," he said.

Wood says, on average, a convention-goer here spends about $950 during their stay.

"They are spending money on the boardwalks, spending money at the shops. Of course, they are in the casinos, hoping to make money, and they are, of course, buying tickets to entertainment and other things," he said.

Wood said Atlantic City is attractive because it has 18,000 hotel rooms and a convention center with a 500,000-square-foot hall and 40 breakout rooms.

"And we have fabulous beaches, great weather — especially during the summer months — word-famous boardwalk, wonderful attractions and nightlife," he added.

MeetAC is funded by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

